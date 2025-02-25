Railways to run more than 350 trains from Prayagraj on Maha Shivaratri: Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Elaborate plans have been put in place for the safe return of pilgrims who have gathered at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh from various parts of the country for the final Amrit Snan on Maha Shivratri, the Railway Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As the final Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 is scheduled for February 26, a large number of pilgrims from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal have gathered in Prayagraj to bathe at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers," a press statement from the Ministry said. A total of 350 trains have been planned to run for the safe and comfortable return of pilgrims.

According to the Ministry, for the past two days, Sunday and Monday, there was a high number of passengers at stations in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand etc who travelled to Prayagraj for final Amrit Snan.

"After the Amrit Snan, a large number of people are expected to return to their hometowns, which will likely lead to a heavy crowd at railway stations," the Ministry said.

It added, "Keeping this in mind, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, and Northern Railway have made extensive preparations, and all officials and staff have been directed to remain vigilant at their workstations." The Ministry is expecting a huge rush of pilgrims similar to Mouni Amavasya day for which over 360 trains were run, transporting more than 20 lakh people to their destinations.

"Similarly, special arrangements have been made to run additional trains after the Maha Shivaratri Snan, and extra rakes have been stationed near Prayagraj for use as needed," the Ministry said.

It added, "Initially, the railway had planned for the operation of approximately 13,500 trains during the Maha Kumbh, and as of the 42nd day, more than 15,000 trains, including a large number of special trains, have already been run." The press note said that the entire railway operation is being closely monitored by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar along with other senior railway officials.

"In light of the en masse pilgrims expected on Maha Shivaratri, the railway administration has made arrangements for the convenience of passengers, including security, shelters, and easy ticketing apart from running a large number of trains," the Ministry said.

It added, "Over 1,500 commercial department staff and 3,000 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed at all stations in Prayagraj region." Besides, according to the Ministry, 29 squads of the Railway Protection Special Force, two squads of Women Railway Protection Special Force, 22 dog squads, and two bomb disposal squads have been stationed in Prayagraj.

The press note said that medical facilities were also available at various stations, where serious cases of pilgrims were treated in observation rooms.

"During the Maha Kumbh 2025, many pilgrims made use of the digital services offered by the railway. Millions of passengers accessed the website and the Kumbh app for their travel needs," the Ministry said.

It added, "In the final weekend of Maha Kumbh, the railway continued to manage regular and special trains at good fettle. On Sunday, the railway successfully operated 335 trains, transporting over 16 lakh people to their destinations." PTI JP HIG