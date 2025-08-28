Railways urges all zones to thoroughly assess projects before construction

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Referring to a Comptroller and Auditor General of India report that flagged Rs 10.72 crore loss due to poor planning, the Railway Board has directed all its zones to carry out a thorough assessment of all factors before beginning the construction of any infrastructure project.

The matter pertains to one of the railway yards in which pit lines were constructed but couldn't be put to use because it could have caused operational problems.

Pit lines are washing lines below the track to clean and maintain the coaches.

In an official communication, dated August 26, 2025, addressed to the General Managers of all 17 zones, the Board said, "In one of the para of the C&AG's report, it was noted that the pit lines were planned in one of the yards. However, after works were physically completed pit lines could not be connected to the existing yard as the Operating Department cited that this connection will hamper movement of trains.” “As a result of poor planning at initial stage, an infructuous expenditure of Rs 10.72 crore was incurred by the Railways and this item became an audit para,” it added.

Asking all the zones to plan properly and carry out a thorough assessment, the Board stated, “Zonal Railways and Production Units are advised that decision to construct any infrastructure may be taken only after proper assessment of all factors including planning for their integration with existing network.” PTI JP NB