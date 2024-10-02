Railways warns farmers' union against travelling without tickets for its events

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The Prayagraj Rail Division under the North Central Railway Zone has written to a UP-based farmers' union, saying that if they travelled in train without ticket for their proposed programmes from October 2 to 4, it would take action as per the Railway Act.

The Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Union (ABKU) is an Etah-based organisation that has proposed various programmes in different cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow starting from October 2, 2024.

A written communication dated October 1 from the division's commercial department, addressed to the national president of the ABKU, said the farmers and officer bearers of the union would travel in train for their proposed programme and they would travel without ticket like they did in the past.

Drawing the union's attention towards Section 55 of the Railway Act of 1989, the letter said that no one can travel in trains without ticket or without authorised permission of a railway official.

It said that as travelling without ticket is a punishable offence, action will be taken against violators.

"Besides, if railways suffer any loss of its finances or property, or if any untoward incident happens, you will be responsible for it and action will be taken as per the Railway Act of 1989," the letter said. PTI JP MNK MNK MNK