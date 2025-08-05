Railways warns staff of fake HRMS sites, urges password change for safety

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Railway Ministry has cautioned its employees against fake websites imitating its online Human Resource Management System (HRMS), which maintains essential service records and personal data of staff in digital format.

"Recently, reports of certain fake websites resembling that of Indian Railway HRMS (Human Resource Management System) have been received in the office of the Railway Board, wherein it has been noted that a number of HRMS beneficiaries have shared their login credentials (HRMS ID and password) on these fake websites," said a ministry circular dated August 4, 2025.

The ministry has directed the principal chief personnel officers of all railway zones to sensitise employees and ensure they use only the official URL for accessing the HRMS platform.

"No other URL should be used under any circumstance to log into the HRMS system, nor should any HRMS-related credentials be shared on fake websites," the circular stated.

A link has also been provided on the login page of the APAR (Annual Performance Appraisal Report) module of HRMS, which redirects users to the correct URL of the HRMS application, it added.

The ministry has urged employees to exercise abundant caution and advised them to promptly modify their login passwords to prevent any misuse. PTI JP HIG