Rain and gusty winds in parts of Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Rains coupled with gusty winds lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday giving relief to the residents of the national capital from sultry weather, officials said.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Several parts of the city, including east Delhi, Shahdara, northeast Delhi, south, witnessed rain after a cloudy weather.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 84 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 112 around 12 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''. PTI NIT CK