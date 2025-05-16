Rain and winds hit Delhi day after dust storm

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A day after a dust storm hit Delhi, rain lashed many parts of the city amid strong winds and a cloudy sky on Friday.

Rain, accompanied by a light thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 60 kilometres per hour, was reported from several areas, including Narela, Bawana, Burari, Rohini, Karawal Nagar, Delhi University, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Buddha Jayanti Park, ITO, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Delhi Cantonment, Safdarjung, Lodi Road and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 1.4 mm of rainfall between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The rainfall recorded at other stations included 7.2 mm at Aya Nagar, 3 mm at Ridge, 2.5 mm at Pusa and 2 mm at Pitampura.

"Southeastward-moving convection currently over Rohtak is likely to continue moving towards southeast Delhi and cause rainfall accompanied by winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over many parts of the city," the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the capital was recorded at 42.3 degrees celsius, 1.9 notches above normal.

Stations like Aya Nagar recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius, Palam 43.3 degrees Celsius and Ridge 43.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degree below normal.

The IMD has forecast a thunderstorm with rain for Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 42 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "poor" category at 278, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NSM RC RC