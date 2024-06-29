Rain batters parts of Himachal, 3 roads closed for traffic

Shimla, Jun 29 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday and an 'orange' alert was issued for heavy downpour and thunderstorms in the state from June 30 to July 2, the meteorological centre here said.

Three roads in Kangra, Kullu and Solan districts were closed for traffic and 76 transformers have been disrupted in the state, according to the data provided by the state emergency operation centre.

In the past 24 hours, Dharampur was the wettest in the state receiving 62.4 mm of rainfall, followed by 52.4 mm in Dharamshala, Kasauli 39 mm, Jubbarhatti 33.6 mm, Baijnath 20 mm, the weather bulletin showed.

Tissa recorded 17 mm of rainfall, Sainj 15.5 mm, Shimla 13.3 mm, Solan 12.2 mm, Mandi 11.8 mm and Chopal 10 mm, it added.

Una was the hottest during the day noting a high of 37.6 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest in the night with a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius.

It also cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops and damage to vulnerable structures, kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain.