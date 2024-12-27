Rain brings day temperatures down in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) Rain lashed several places in Punjab and Haryana on Friday causing the day-temperatures to drop sharply in both places.

Chandigarh,pelted with a hailstorm, saw its maximum temperature settling at 15.9 degrees Celsius -- eight degrees below normal for the season.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Pathankot witnessed rain, according to the Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperatures registered at these places were 13.7, 14.8, 14.6 and 15.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Sirsa and Gurugram, which also received rains, recorded 14.8, 14.5, 13.4, 15.2 and 15 degrees Celsius as maximum temperatures. PTI SUN VN VN