Rain brings down mercury in parts of Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jul 3 (PTI) Punjab and Haryana witnessed a drop in maximum temperatures on Wednesday after rainfall lashed parts of the two states in the last 24 hours, according to the meteorological department here.

Ludhiana, Barnala, Mohali, SBS Nagar, Narnaul, Gurugram, Nuh and Ambala received rainfall in the last 24 hours that ended at 5:30 pm, the weather office said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also received heavy rain during this period.

In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a high of 33.9 degrees Celsius, Patiala 34.3 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 35.5 degrees Celsius, Fatehgarh Sahib 32.7 degrees Celsius and Mohali 33.1 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda experienced hot weather with a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 31.8 degrees Celsius, Karnal 31 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 33 degrees Celsius, Faridabad 31.7 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani 35.7 degrees Celsius.

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Sirsa which recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius.