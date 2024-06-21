Rain brings relief from intense heat in Delhi; waterlogging, fallen trees reported

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) A splash of rain in parts of Delhi on Friday brought some relief from the battering heatwave conditions with the maximum temperature settling at 40.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's normal.

However, the light downpour accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph caused water logging in many areas that led to traffic and incidents of uprooting of trees, according to civic body officials.

The city and its adjoining NCR area witnessed light to moderate-intensity rains in several parts during the evening.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted relief from the searing heatwave in Delhi over the weekend, as well as the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday.

As per the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, at least 13 areas across the national capital reported waterlogging till 6 pm.

There were nine complaints of uprooting of trees received by the civic body's control room till that time due to the gusty winds, it said.

The areas where waterlogging and incidents of fallen trees were reported include Karol Bhagh zone, South zone, Shahdara North and South zone, and Narela, among others.

According to PWD officials, waterlogging calls were received from two areas -- Azadpur underpass and Kashmere Gate.

The waterlogging issue at Azadpur underpass was resolved within 10 to 15 minutes while at Kashmere Gate, the issue was resolved within 30 to 35 minutes, they said.

Meanwhile, the soaring temperatures in Delhi that kept officials on their toes to roll relief measures, dipped on Friday. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the Met Office said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 70 per cent and 71 per cent during the day. The IMD on Thursday said that heatwave conditions have abated from Delhi under the influence of western disturbance and lower-level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal.

Delhi has been reeling under an intense heatwave and a severe water crisis.

According to a senior police official, bodies of more than 50 people were recovered from in and around Delhi in the last five days. Police, however, have not confirmed if they died of heat-related causes.