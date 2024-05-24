Rain brings relief to pilgrims at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu, May 23 (PTI) An evening spell of rain at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and its surroundings brought much-needed relief to pilgrims from the scorching heat. The moderate winds in the evening also helped lower the temperature in Jammu to 32 degrees Celsius.

The rains lashed the Trikuta hills area, where the cave shrine is located, in the evening. The rainfall reduced the temperature, providing a respite for both pilgrims and residents suffering from the heatwave.

During the day, Katra, the base camp for the pilgrimage, recorded a temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, which is 1.8 degrees above the normal in the day. By the evening, the temperature had dropped to 32 degrees Celsius. In Jammu, the daytime temperature reached 40.1 degrees Celsius, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. However, it fell to 32 degrees Celsius in the evening due to the moderate winds. The minimum temperature recorded was near normal at 29.7 degrees Celsius, but still 4.7 degrees above the average.

Jammu has been experiencing heatwave conditions for the past week, with temperatures crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark for the first time this season on May 16. PTI AB MNK MNK