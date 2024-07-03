Rain brings respite from sultry weather in Delhi, some areas waterlogged

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Afternoon rain in Delhi on Wednesday brought respite from the intense humidity that had gripped the city over the past few days even as some areas saw waterlogging and traffic snarl. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "intense rainfall" was reported in south Delhi's Aya Nagar observatory that recorded 39.8 mm of rain during three hours. Karkardooma, India Gate, Laxmi Nagar, Parliament Street, Mehrauli, Lodhi Road, Palam and other areas received “light” to “moderate” rain in the afternoon.

The IMD said that 0.9 mm of rain was recorded at Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, 6.7 mm at Lodhi Road, 4.2 mm at Ridge and 14.1 mm at Palam between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi also received reports about two incidents of trees falling in Shahdara and Keshavpuram zones during the same time.

After heavy rain on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Ring road near the South Extension and Gurugram, waterlogging caused traffic disruptions, with several vehicles stalled after their wheels got stuck in potholes.

People were seen wading through water to reach their destinations. "There is no warning for heavy rain in Delhi as of now," an IMD official told PTI.

The IMD stated that their predictions analyse models and other measurements, which sometimes do not align. For instance, due to the shifting of the rainfall belt, heavy rain did not occur in Delhi as forecast last time.

Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 34.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, three notches below the normal, according to the weather department.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity oscillated between 75 per cent and 100 per cent, according to the IMD’s weather bulletin.

The department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. PTI SJJ NSM NB