Rain brings respite to Rajasthan, thunderstorms likely to continue till May 14

Jaipur, May 12 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan experienced light to moderate rain in the last 24 hours due to the influence of a western disturbance, the Meteorological Center, Jaipur said on Sunday.

The highest rainfall, measuring 42 mm, was recorded in Devgarh, Rajsamand, it said. This precipitation brought some relief from the scorching temperatures in the state.

Thunderstorm activities are likely to continue till May 14, the center said.

Due to changing weather, the maximum temperature in most parts has dropped below 42 degrees Celsius, it said.

Since Saturday afternoon, dust storms and cloud cover have been prevalent in various regions in the state, including Bikaner. A strong dust storm swept through the state capital around midnight last night. PTI SDA BHJ BHJ