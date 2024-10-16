Rain ceases in most parts of Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin says relief work on

Chennai: Rains ceased on Wednesday in most parts of northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai, bringing respite to people, while Chief Minister M K Stalin said relief work is being carried out.

Stalin announced that on October 16 and 17, food will be provided free of cost in Amma canteens in Chennai to support poor and ordinary people.

The CM in a post on 'X' said that releif work is on in full swing in areas affected by heavy rains on Tuesday.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has housed people living in low lying areas in relief centres and all support is being extended to them, including food.

The IMD said the depression over Bay of Bengal is now about 360 km east-southeast of Chennai, 390 km east of Puducherry and 450 km southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu - South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during early morning of 17th October," the department said in a post on 'X.'

Intermittent heavy rains lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday; by late night it completely ceased.