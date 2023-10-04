Rain continues in many parts of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Relief camps were opened in many places and a holiday was declared for educational institutions in low-lying areas of some districts as isolated rains continued to lash many parts of Kerala on Wednesday.

Though there were no specific rain alerts for any district, moderate downpours accompanied by thunderstorms are expected in the southern state till October 5, according to India Meteorological Department.

Relief camps were opened in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts, which have witnessed heavy rains over the past few days.

The district administration announced a holiday for all educational institutions, including schools and professional colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

A holiday was also declared for schools located in the places which witnessed flooding and where relief camps were opened in Kottayam.

Similar measures were taken at Cherthala Taluk in Alappuzha district, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the search for a person who went missing in the Vamanapuram River two days ago continues, they added.

The Disaster Management Authority urged people living in high ranges and coastal areas to maintain extra vigil in view of the incessant rains.

The ban on fishing in Kerala and Lakshadweep continues due to the possibility of gusty winds and inclement weather in the region, they added.

The state has been receiving widespread rains for the last three to four days, and numerous incidents of trees being uprooted, waterlogging, and compound walls collapsing were reported in many places. However, no major casualties have been reported anywhere in the state so far.