Rain continues to lash parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 31 (PTI) Rain continued to lash parts of Rajasthan, where Rahuvas of Dausa district logged highest rainfall of 101 mm, according to the weather office here.

The Meteorological Centre Jaipur said that rain with thunderstorms were recorded at some parts of the state in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday.

Heavy rain was recorded at many places in Dausa and Jhalawar districts, while light to moderate rain occurred at parts of Churu, Ganganagar, Barmer, Jaipur, Dholpur and Karauli districts, it said.

Monsoon may once again gain strength in the state next week, with heavy showers in several districts, the weather office added.