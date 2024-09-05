Rain continues to lash parts of Rajasthan, monsoon to remain active in eastern parts

Jaipur, Sep 5 (PTI) Rain continued to lash parts of Rajasthan with the local weather office predicting that monsoon will remain active in eastern part of the state this week.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, heavy rainfall was recorded in Bundi, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Tonk, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Bhilwara and Barmer districts, in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday.

In eastern Rajasthan Nainwa in Bundi district logged the highest rainfall of 141.0 mm and in western Rajasthan Jodhpur recorded the highest rainfall of 90.6 mm, the centre said.

Additionally, 102 mm rain was seen at Aasind of Bhilwara, 101 mm in Kudgaon of Karauli, 86 mm in Duni of Tonk and 80 mm in Andhi of Jaipur, it said.

Light to moderate showers were witnessed at many other places in the state during this period, the Met department said.

Moderate to heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms is also likely to continue in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan till Sunday, the weather office said, adding that heavy rain expected at some places in Jodhpur division till Saturday. PTI AG OZ OZ