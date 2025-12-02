Rain continues to lash Tamil Nadu, death toll rises to 4

Chennai, Dec 2 (PTI) Several parts of northern Tamil Nadu on Tuesday continued to witness rains and the death toll due to rain-related incidents across the state increased to 4 and standing crops on more than 2 lakh acres were destroyed.

While the rains caused heavy inundation of low lying areas and traffic snarls, the deep depression weakened into a depression and it is very likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area, the India Meteorological Department said.

Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran told reporters that crops raised in 2.11 lakh acres were destroyed, and 582 heads of cattle died. As many as 1,601 huts/tenements were damaged and four people died due to rain-related incidents, he said, adding the government would provide a relief of Rs 20,000 per hectare to farmers for crop loss due to rains.

The minister said Chennai, on an average, received 15 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours (Dec 1-2).

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the Greater Chennai Corporation's Integrated Command and Control Centre and reviewed the relief measures and steps to drain the rainwater.

According to the IMD, the deep depression over Bay of Bengal weakened on December 2 into a depression. It is very likely to continue to move slowly towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a depression and then further weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area.

The IMD bulletin said that on December 3, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in a number of districts, including the Nilgiris.

The remnant of cyclonic storm Ditwah over the southwest Bay of Bengal caused heavy overnight rains, and the continuous downpour since morning led to inundation in several parts in Chennai and a string of suburban areas which fall under the northern districts of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur. Sheets of water covered roads in many residential areas in Vyasarpadi and the northern parts of Chennai.

Knee-deep water in Perambur, Raja Annamalaipuram, Ashok Nagar, Velachery, Kathipara, Perungudi, Choolaimedu, T Nagar, and Saidapet areas slowed down the movement of vehicles.

The Greater Chennai Corporation said it has deployed about 22,000 personnel, including officials, to carry out rain related work, which includes removal of clogs in the drains, clearing fallen tree branches, and bailing out water.

In Chetpet, a parked car was damaged when a wall of a house collapsed due to overnight rain. There were no casualties.

Tree branches fell in several places in the city due to rains accompanied by strong winds.

Ennore received a maximum of 26 cm of rainfall while Pallikaranai received a minimum of 10.5 cm in the last 24 hours (from Dec 1, 8 AM to Dec 2, 8 AM). PTI JSP VGN JSP KH VGN