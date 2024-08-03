Rain damage: K'taka Minister KJ George appeals to CM for special relief package for Chikkamagalur

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (PTI) Karnataka Energy Minister K J George has formally requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to provide a special relief package, in addition to the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) grant, to address the extensive damage caused by heavy rains and strong winds in Chikkamagalur district.

During a meeting with the CM and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Minister George, also the district in-charge for Chikkamagalur, emphasised the severe impact of the recent weather events in the district.

He highlighted that the current NDRF grant is insufficient to cover the extensive remedial work needed in the district and urged the state government to consider this a special case and provide additional funding for natural calamity relief.

"During my recent visit to the rain-affected areas in various taluks of Chikkamagalur district, it was evident that many houses have collapsed and roads have been significantly damaged. This has disrupted road connectivity, necessitating temporary alternative routes. There have been landslides in many areas, with the potential for more. Fallen trees, damaged power poles, wires, and transformers are widespread. The Chief Minister understands the gravity of the situation and recognizes the need for additional funding to address these issues," George said in a statement.

"A temporary compensation of Rs 1.20 lakh has been provided to those whose houses were completely destroyed. Additionally, authorities have been instructed to build new homes under the Rajiv Gandhi housing scheme at a cost of Rs 3.80 lakh. Damaged roads should be temporarily repaired to restore vehicular traffic. Officials have been directed to prepare and submit an action plan for a comprehensive solution," he said.

"We also need a permanent solution for the landslide issue. These major projects can not be undertaken solely with the NDRF grant," the Minister added.

The Minister further stated that officials have been instructed to compile a comprehensive report on the rain damage in the Chikkamagalur district, which will be submitted shortly. Based on this report, further assistance should be provided by the state government. The Chief Minister has responded positively to the request.

"Chikkamagalur district has been heavily damaged due to the rain. I have explained the actual situation to the Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister, appealing for additional financial assistance beyond the NDRF and SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) grants. Their response has been encouraging," he added.