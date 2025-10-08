Rain damage: Maharashtra govt asks employees to deposit one day's salary in CM relief Fund

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) In the wake of heavy rainfall and floods, the Maharashtra government has directed its officers and employees to contribute their one day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to assist affected farmers.

The state administration has directed all employees of state services, including the IAS, IPS, and state cadre officials, to deposit one day's salary in October into the CMRF, according to a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday.

The fund aims to support relief and rehabilitation measures for farmers and other people affected by natural disasters. Employees who are unable to contribute for personal reasons may submit a written request to their respective offices.

The collected contributions are to be consolidated by departmental and district authorities and deposited into the CMRF account, it stated. PTI MR NSK