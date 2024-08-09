Rain-drenched supporters give Sisodia hero's welcome as he walks out of jail after bail

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) AAP leader Manish Sisodia walked out of jail Friday to cheers and slogans from supporters as a heavy rain lashed the city.

Sisodia was released after 17 months of incarceration in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

Joyous party supporters and workers picked Sisodia on their shoulders and raised "zindabad" slogans.

They also rooted for AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal with slogans like "jail ke taale tootege, Kejriwal ji chhootenge".

Sisodia wore a maroon shirt as he came out of jail. Party leaders Atishi, Sanjay Singh, and Durgesh Pathak came to attend him. They all stood in rain holding umbrellas as they waited for Sisodia to come out.

Addressing them, Sisodia said, "I feel indebted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar after this order. We have brought this legal battle to its logical end through the Constitution. I thank you all for being with me." "I was not the only one in jail; people and children of the country were with me. Heartfelt thanks to SC that used power of Constitution to effect tight slap on dictatorship," he added.