Rain forecast brings relief from heat for Delhiites

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Delhiites can expect some relief from the heat as the weather department has forecast rain, cloudy skies and thunderstorms for the next three days.

On Wednesday evening, the sky turned cloudy, with the city recording a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The relative humidity ranged between 58 per cent and 39 per cent.

According to the IMD's weekly forecast, thunderstorms with rain are expected on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, which may lead to a slight dip in temperatures.

The forecast also mentions generally cloudy skies, very light rain or drizzle and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, dust storms and strong surface winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, during the afternoon and evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM RC