Rain, fresh snowfall in Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 3 (PTI) Rains lashed large parts of Kashmir on Monday while the higher reaches received fresh snowfall, bringing down temperatures across the region, officials here said.

The precipitation brought down the rainfall deficit from over 80 per cent to 40 per cent, they said.

The rainfall started in the early hours of Monday.

Several places in the mountainous region of south Kashmir, including Pahalgam, received snowfall. Parts of Baramulla district also received fresh snowfall.

Kargil district of neighbouring Ladakh also witnessed snowfall.

According to the meteorological department, the weather in the valley is going to improve from Tuesday and is expected to remain dry till March 9.