Rain fury: 285 roads, including Chandigarh-Manali and Manali-Leh NHs, closed in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Aug 1 (PTI) A total of 285 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali and Manali-Leh national highways, were closed for vehicular traffic following landslides and floods in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

Of these, 175 roads were closed in the rain-ravaged Mandi district, followed by 67 in Kullu, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). It added that 314 power distribution transformers and 221 water supply schemes were affected across the state.

A taxi driver -- identified as Jai Krishan, a resident of Chandigarh -- sustained injuries as his vehicle was damaged in a landslide at Kainch Mor near Pandoh dam in Mandi district.

The landslide also blocked the Chandigarh-Manali NH-21. A stretch of Shivabadar Road above the highway caved in, a portion of which slid on to the national highway.

Following this, long queues of stranded vehicles were seen on both sides of the road here and at a few other places. The Shivabadar village was totally cut off by road. The vehicles were being stopped at Pandoh dam as a precautionary measure.

Men and machinery were rushed to the spot but intermittent rains obstructed the restoration work. Mandi Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma said one-way traffic would be restored as soon as the rains stop.

The Manali-Leh NH-3 was closed at Jispa in Lahaul and Spiti district as floods in Masheran nallah scattered big rocks and debris on the road, the videos of which have gone viral. The floods also damaged fields of several people.

Locals said they heard a loud noise before the water rushed in. "People came out of their homes as they heard a loud noise coming from the hill. In a short time, the drain was flooded. The road is closed and the electricity supply is affected," said locals Karma Bodh and Raj Thakur.

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana said that machines were sent to clear the road and the administration was "on the job".

The ancient village of Malana in Kullu district -- known for its unique lifestyle and social structure -- was cut off when the heavy currents of Malana river washed away the sole bridge to the village.

There were reports of a few houses being damaged or endangered in Sarna and Manoh villages of Shahpur in Kangra district, though no casualty was reported.

Himachal Pradesh received an average rainfall of 401.1 mm from June 1 to July 31 in the current monsoon season, against a normal of 366.3 mm, recording an excess of 10 per cent.

Barring Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Chama districts that received 67 per cent, 12 per cent and 6 per cent deficit rains respectively, the remaining nine districts received excess rains.

Shimla district received 68 per cent excess rains, followed by Mandi 56 per cent, Kullu 40 per cent, Hamirpur 32 per cent, Una 24 per cent, Bilaspur 23 per cent, Sirmaur 22 per cent , Solan 5 per cent and Kangra 1 per cent.

The local Met office on Friday issued a yellow warning for heavy rains in isolated areas of 3-10 districts of the state till Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of the state on Friday. Bhattiyat in Chamba received 118 mm of rain, Chamba 66 mm, Banjar 52.4 mm, Bharari 45.2 mm, Murari Devi 43 mm, Bhuntar 40.4 mm, Kothi 40 mm, Mandi 38.6 mm, Naina Devi 36 mm, Jot 35 mm, Amb 32.6 mm, Neri 31.5mm, Sarahan 30 mm and Kangra 25.9 mm.

From the onset of monsoon in the state on June 20 till August 1, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,678 crore. So far, 98 people have died and 36 have gone missing in rain-related incidents, while 1,526 houses have been fully or partially damaged. The state has witnessed 47 flash floods, 28 cloudbursts and 42 major landslides, officials said. PTI BPL RUK RUK