Rain fury: Central team tours disaster-hit districts of Uttarakhand to assess damage

Dehradun, Sep 8 (PTI) An inter-ministerial team from the Centre on Monday began its tour of the worst-affected districts of Uttarakhand to assess the damage caused by heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides this monsoon, an official said.

Led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, R Prasanna, the inter-ministerial central team conducted a field inspection of disaster-affected areas, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pauri, Bageshwar and Nainital.

They inspected areas of Mukhwa, Harsil and Dharali in Uttarkashi, where a massive mudslide following a cloudburst on August 5 demolished an entire market, razing hotels and homestays and leaving 69 people missing. The Dharali disaster also damaged an army camp in Harsil.

The team reviewed the situation by interacting with officials on the ground and affected residents in Dharali.

Locals shared their problems with the team and requested redressal. They highlighted damage to houses, hotels, orchards, crops and businesses, and demanded rehabilitation, employment, restoration and compensation.

During the inspection, the team assessed damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, public buildings, electricity and water supply lines, as well as losses in agriculture, crops, livestock and other local livelihoods.

The team also collected information about relief and rescue efforts during the disaster, such as the availability of food, drinking water, medical aid and temporary shelters.

Team leader R Prasanna said information about the loss of life and property was being gathered through the local administration.

They will submit a report to the Centre detailing the damage to houses, livelihoods, land, crops and other assets, after which a relief package will be announced.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said the inspection is an important step towards disaster management and the quick provision of assistance to those affected.

The visit is part of joint efforts by the central and state governments to ensure the reconstruction and restoration of normal life in the disaster-hit areas.

Before the team departed for the affected districts on Monday, Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, gave a detailed presentation on the disaster’s impact at a meeting held at the State Emergency Operations Centre.

The aim was to familiarise the team with the situation prevailing in the affected areas.

The team comprises Home Ministry Under Secretary Sher Bahadur, Superintending Engineer Sudhir Kumar, Deputy Director Vikas Sachan, Chief Engineer Pankaj Singh and Director Virendra Singh.

The purpose of the visit is to prepare a detailed report and submit it to the Centre to facilitate necessary assistance for relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas.

According to official data from the State Emergency Operation Centre, 77 people have died in rain-related disasters in the state since April 1 this year, while 94 are missing and 68 are injured.

A total of 229 houses have been completely damaged, while 1,828 houses have been partially damaged, it said.