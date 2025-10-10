Rain fury: Darjeeling tea planters to seek Bengal govt’s support for rebuilding infra within gardens

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) Darjeeling tea planters hit by the recent landslides triggered by incessant rain in north Bengal are planning to seek the state government’s assistance for restoration of infrastructure and communication within the estates so that gardens can function smoothly and future production is not hampered, stakeholders said on Friday.

At least 30-35 tea gardens in the hills have been affected with reports of loss of plantation areas, deaths of workers, and damage to houses of labourers, they said.

The Darjeeling Tea Association (DTA), at a meeting on Thursday, decided to seek the state government’s support for restoration of infrastructure and communication within the gardens, as heavy rains severely damaged internal roads in the estates and washed away tea bushes, industry veteran and Chamong Tea chairman Ashok Lohia said.

"We have decided to make a representation to the state government for assistance for restoration of infrastructure, such as roads, drinking water and electricity, so that the gardens can function smoothly," Darjeeling Tea Association principal adviser Sandip Mukherjee said.

For Darjeeling tea planters, the autumn crop, which is around 15-20 per cent of the annual production in the hills, has been affected due to the widespread devastation.

Last year, production of the aromatic tea fell below 6 million kg.

"Around 200-250 hectares of tea bushes have been affected in the gardens, resulting in financial stress to planters," Mukherjee said.

The Darjeeling tea industry has long been reeling under financial stress, with production hit by climate change, labour issues, lower productivity and profitability.