Rain fury in Marathwada: Red alert issued for Latur, Beed, Dharashiv

Latur (Maharashtra), Sep 26 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Friday evening issued a red alert for three hours across Latur, Beed and Dharashiv districts in Marathwada region, warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

People should remain indoors and exercise caution, the IMD said in a release issued at 7.43 pm.

Marathwada region of Maharashtra has been reeling under torrential rains and floods for the last one week.

Continuous rainfall in the Manjara dam catchment area has pushed reservoir levels up, necessitating controlled water discharge. At 7.30 pm, six gates of the dam were opened, resulting in a discharge of 12,230 cusecs water in the Manjara river, officials said.

Authorities have asked riverbank villages to remain alert.

Similarly, gates of the Lower Terna Project in Makni were opened, discharging 6,110 cusecs of water into the Terna river.