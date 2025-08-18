Rain fury leaves 7 dead in Maharashtra, 200 villagers stranded

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Seven persons have lost their lives in the incessant rains that continued to batter many parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

More than 200 villagers were stranded in Nanded district amid incessant rains, prompting authorities to deploy the army for rescue and relief efforts.

“So far, 7 lives have been lost. Some rivers in Konkan have risen to an alarming level, and Jalgaon has reported extensive losses,” Fadnavis posted on X after reviewing the rainfall situation at a meeting in the state secretariat.

“Continuous coordination is underway with Karnataka government on Almatti dam. Though no immediate threat exists, directions are given to remain alert,” he said.

Fadnavis said he reviewed the rainfall situation across the state at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Mantralaya.

“All Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors joined the meeting through video conferencing and shared updates from their respective regions. Instructed that citizens staying in relief shelters must be provided with food, clean drinking water, blankets and other essential facilities on priority.

“Heavy rains have been recorded in Ratnagiri, Raigad and Hingoli. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall from August 17–21, and instructions have been issued to remain fully vigilant<’ he said.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, 800 villages are affected by heavy rains, he said. Vidarbha has reported crop damage over nearly two lakh hectares. The situation in Mukhed is under control, while Gadchiroli, Akola, Chandur Railway, Mehkar and Washim are stabilising, he added.

“Mumbai received 170 mm rainfall in 8 hours. Water-logging occurred in 14 locations, but traffic was disrupted only in 2 places. Railways and metro services are running smoothly. The next 10–12 hours are crucial. Delegated the powers to declare holidays to local bodies,” he said.

“Issued directions to ensure coordination with neighbouring states, maintain alertness in tourist and landslide-prone areas and keep relief systems in a state of advance readiness,” Fadnavis said.

Five persons are reported missing from Mukhed taluka of Nanded district, around 600 km from Mumbai, Fadnavis told reporters earlier.

There has been a significant rise in the water level of Lendi dam, an inter-state irrigation project between Maharashtra and Telangana located in the taluka, while a large amount of water is flowing into the area from Latur, Udgir and neighbouring Karnataka, he said.

Nanded collector Rahul Kardile told PTI that the district administration has called in a unit of the army to rescue people stranded in the floods.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 21 people stranded in Ravangaon and Hasnal villages of Mukhed taluka amid heavy rains on Sunday, he said.

Six persons have died along with 205 animals in seven districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region in the past five days, officials said on Monday.

A loss survey report of rainfall since August 14, which was released during the day by the Divisional Commissioner's office, said six persons died in Hingoli, Nanded and Beed districts.

Three died in Nanded, two in Hingoli and one in Beed in the past five days, the report stated.

"A total of 205 animals have died since August 14. This includes 105 in Nanded. The number of villages affected by heavy rains stands at 1001, of which the highest, 844, are in Nanded. Moreover, 457 kuccha houses and 20 pucca houses have been damaged," an official said.

Excess rainfall has impacted over 2.80 lac hectares of agricultural land, he said citing the report. PTI MR AW BNM GK VT VT