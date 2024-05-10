Rain, hailstorm in parts of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, May 10 (PTI) Widespread rains accompanied by thunderstorm and hailstorm lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh as the local weather station has issued an “orange” for Saturday.

Advertisment

Shimla and adjoining areas were lashed by a thunderstorm, accompanied by intermittent rains and sky remained heavily overcast.

The weather office has issued a warning for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds on Sunday and Monday and predicted a wet spell for the next three days.

Bijahi recorded the highest rainfall of 45 mm, followed by Gohar 36 mm, Slapper 10.7 mm, Shillaroo 9 mm, Manali and Baijnath 5 mm each and Kothi 4 mm.

The maximum temperatures dropped by a few notches and Una was hottest at 38.2 degree, followed by Neri 37.9 degree, Bilaspur 36.5 degree, Berthin 34.8 degree and Nahan and Sundernagar 33.2 degree. PTI BPL NB NB