Rain, hailstorm lash Punjab, Haryana; mercury dips at several places

Chandigarh, Feb 1 (PTI) Rain coupled with hailstorm lashed most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, bringing down the maximum temperatures below the normal levels, according to the meteorological department.

Advertisment

Several areas, including Chandigarh, Mohali, Moga, Ludhiana and Kapurthala received hail along with showers.

Chandigarh recorded 26.6 mm of rainfall, while Ludhiana received 26 mm rain, the weather bulletin showed.

Amritsar, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Faridkot, and Mohali among other places in Punjab and Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Bhiwani in Haryana received rainfall.

Advertisment

Following rains, maximum temperatures dropped a few notches below the season's average at these places.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 15 degrees Celsius, six degrees below the normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar noted a maximum temperature of 19.6 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius and 16.8 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five notches below normal.

In Haryana, the mercury reached 14.9 degrees Celsius in Ambala and 19.8 degrees Celsius in Hisar, up to five degrees below normal.

The maximum temperatures in Karnal, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa were 17.2 degrees Celsius, 18.3 degrees Celsius, 17.8 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI CHS RPA