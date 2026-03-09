Rain, hailstorm lashes parts of Nagaland

Kohima, Mar 9 (PTI) Rain accompanied by hailstorm lashed parts of Nagaland on Monday, after more than four months of dry weather across the northeastern state, officials said.

The sudden downpour, including in state capital Kohima, Dimapur, Tseminyu and Wokha, lasted around 40 minutes, they said.

Several natural water sources, including perennial springs, wells and small streams, had dried up due to the dry spell since the end of October, the officials said.

The dry period had also affected potable water supply, with the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department reportedly reducing water distribution in several areas.

People were seen enjoying the rain, with photos and videos of residents making snowmen with hailstones surfacing on social media.

The 2025 monsoon season in Nagaland had caused landslides, mudslides and flash floods across much of the state, damaging national highways and houses. PTI NBS RBT