Rain havoc: 9 killed in after wall collapses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI) As many as nine persons, including a four-year old child, were killed in two rain- related incidents here, police said.

Seven persons, including the child, were killed when a retaining wall at an under-construction apartment came crashing down due to heavy rains in Bachupally area here, police said on Wednesday.

According to Bachupally police, the deceased were migrant workers who belonged to Odhisha and Chhattisgarh and the incident happened on Tuesday evening.

Their bodies were recovered early on Wednesday from under the debris using an excavator, police said.

In another incident, Begumpet police said they fished out bodies of two men aged between 35 and 40 from a drain this morning.

C Ramaiah, the Begumpet police inspector, said the deceased were natives of Odisha and were suspected to have fallen in the drain in SR Nagar.

He said the bodies were shifted to a government hospital for autopsy.

Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana on Tuesday throwing life out of gear in some parts of the state.

Many places in the city witnessed waterlogging which lead to traffic blocks.

The DRF (Disaster Relief Force) teams were deployed and were clearing water stagnation and fallen trees in various places in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials said.

Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Danakishore along with GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose visited various waterlogging points areas and gave instructions to DRF teams on ground in the city. PTI GDK SDP