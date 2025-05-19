Bengaluru rain havoc: Crores spent, zero results, say oppn; Closely monitoring, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The Opposition in Karnataka on Monday blamed the ruling Congress government for letting rains overwhelm the city, claiming that despite crores of rupees being spent on infrastructure, the result was zero.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, also in charge of Bengaluru, said he was in touch with officials concerned and is "closely monitoring the situation".

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and MLA of Malleswaram, CN Ashwath Narayan criticised Shivakumar, saying, "Crores spent. Zero results."

Taking to 'X', he said: "Last night's rains didn't expose Bengaluru's infrastructure — they exposed @DKShivakumar's track record of the last two years of doing nothing."

Shivakumar also said in his 'X' post that he is deeply concerned by the havoc caused by relentless rains in Bengaluru.

"I've been in continuous touch with the concerned officers, and I'm closely monitoring the situation. As always, I remain committed to Bengaluru - working round the clock to address challenges and ensure relief. I will be visiting the BBMP War Room and flood-affected areas personally to take stock on the ground." The Deputy Chief Minister agreed that the issues Bengaluru faces are not new.

"Let us be clear: the issues we face today are not new. They have been ignored for years, across governments and administrations. The only difference now is - we are working to solve them. Not with temporary fixes, but with long-term, sustainable solutions," he said further in his post on 'X'.

Shivakumar further reiterated that he stands with Bengalureans.

"To my fellow Bengalureans - I am one among you. I understand your concerns, I share your frustration, and I assure you of my commitment to resolving them. I stand with you," he wrote.

Earlier, Karnataka BJP General Secretary and MLA of Karkala, Sunil Kumar Karkala had challenged the government on 'X' to release a white paper on how much has actually been spent on Bengaluru's infrastructure in the last two years.

"Visit Silk Board once — you'll see your real contribution," he said.