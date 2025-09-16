Rain havoc: Govt hopeful of transferring financial aid to farmers by Dussehra: Ajit Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Mumbai, Sept 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is hopeful of transferring the financial aid to rain-hit farmers by Dussehra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday. According to official data, 19.5 lakh hectares of kharif crops have been affected in 195 talukas across 654 revenue circles in 30 districts.

Addressing NCP workers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pawar said authorities in the rain-hit districts have been instructed to conduct surveys of crop losses expeditiously.

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and ex-MLA Shivajirao Chothe joined the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar on the occasion.

"Heavy rainfall was recorded in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, and Nanded areas. Water has not receded in certain areas in Paithan. The government stands firmly with farmers. The district administrations in Marathwada have been directed to conduct crop loss surveys. Guardian ministers will monitor the surveys," said Pawar.

He said collectors of rain-hit districts have been directed to send the report of crop losses to the state government.

"We will transfer the financial aid directly to the bank accounts of agriculturists. The government is hopeful that the process will be completed by Dussehra (October 2)", he said while expressing concerns over the unprecedented heavy rain in the Marathwada region.

Pawar recalled that he had faced criticism as the irrigation minister in the past, but the decisions he implemented with the support of farmers ensured water availability for various crops, including sugarcane and soybean, and fruits.

"We built a series of small dams out of the Jayakwadi dam in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Babhli barrage in Nanded," he said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne stated that heavy rains in August and September damaged crops on 17.85 lakh hectares across 30 districts in Maharashtra.

He said panchanamas (field assessments) have been completed in some districts, and compensation has already been distributed.

"Surveys in the remaining areas are being conducted on a war footing. The government is working to provide timely financial relief," Bharne said in Mumbai.

Soybean, maize, cotton, tur, urad, moong, vegetables, fruits, bajra, sugarcane, onion, jowar, and turmeric have suffered the most damage, as per the data.

The worst-hit districts due to heavy rains in August and September include Nanded, where crops on 7.28 lakh hectares were hit, followed by Yavatmal, Washim, Dharashiv, Akola, Solapur, and Buldhana.

Other districts severely affected due to heavy rainfall are: Hingoli, Parbhani, Amravati, Jalgaon, Wardha, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dhule, Ratnagiri, Chandrapur, Satara, Nashik, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Raigad, Nagpur, and Pune. PTI AW MR NSK