Rain hits Delhi, more showers expected as overcast conditions remain

New Delhi: Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday afternoon, with the weather department predicting more showers as the sky remained cloaked in an overcast blanket.

Central and southern parts of Delhi experienced rainfall during this time.

The city is under a yellow alert, indicating adverse weather conditions and the potential for worsening conditions that could disrupt daily life.

The weather department's latest nowcast notification stated that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in Delhi in the upcoming hours.

Late-night showers lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, causing waterlogging and heavy traffic jams across many areas.

Following the rain, the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, according to the weather department.

Due to the rain, the city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 29.6 mm of rainfall, while the Ridge station recorded 69.4 mm, Delhi University 56.5 mm, Lodhi Road 28.2 mm, Aya Nagar 19.5 mm and Palam 18 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8. 30 am Friday, according to data shared by the weather department.

The late-night showers submerged many roads, causing severe traffic jams that disrupted movement across the city.

Informing the public about traffic disruptions due to waterlogging, the police posted photos and videos and advised people to avoid affected areas and take alternate routes.

"Traffic is affected on NH-48 in the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur due to water logging at GGR PDR. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Traffic Police wrote in a post on X.

In several posts, the police also informed that traffic was affected on multiple roads, including Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in the carriageway from Kalkaji towards Defence Colony, Main Kanjhawla Road in the carriageway from Budh Vihar towards Puth Khurd, Outer Ring Road, Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa.

The traffic was also affected on MB Road in the carriageway from Khanpur T-Point towards Mehrauli and vice versa as well as on Guru Teg Bahadur Road in both directions from Ring Road towards Patel Chest in front of Khalsa College.

Similarly, GTK Road experienced disruptions on both carriageways from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur Chowk and vice versa due to waterlogging near GTK Depot and Jahangirpuri Metro Station.

The Main Outer Ring Road saw traffic jams in the carriageway from Bhera Enclave Roundabout towards Peeragarhi, caused by waterlogging and an overflow of sewer water near Nagin Lake Apartments, Peeragarhi.

"Kindly avoid Mundka and take an alternate route accordingly," the police said.

The humidity level was recorded at 96 per cent.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi will witness a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to be recorded at 30 degrees Celsius.