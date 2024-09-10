Rain hits parts of Delhi, minimum temp settles at 25.2 deg C

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Rain lashed areas of south and central Delhi on Tuesday evening, with the sky covered in an overcast blanket, according to the weather department.

The national capital remained under 'green' alert with no advisory issued, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius even as the IMD predicted showers during the day.

The humidity level was recorded as 85 per cent, it said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius, the weather office added.

The IMD uses colour codes in weather warnings "for bringing out the severity of the weather phenomena expected". The key idea is to forewarn relevant officials and the disaster management authority "about the impact of the weather expected so as to keep them ready for necessary action related to disaster risk reduction".

'Green' alert means no advisory is required, 'yellow' indicates be aware as the conditions will worsen, causing disruptions to daily life.

'Orange' denotes prepare for likely power outages and potential disruptions to transport, rail, road, and air, and 'red' means take action as an extremely bad weather condition is expected to disrupt transportation and power supply and could pose a risk to life. PTI NSM NSM BHJ BHJ