Rain impact: Both houses of Maharashtra legislature adjourned

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Maharashtra assembly and council were adjourned for the day on Monday as several legislators and other officials were unable to reach the legislature complex due to heavy rains in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

As soon as the Lower House assembled for the day at 11 am, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar highlighted the problems being faced by people in Mumbai due to the heavy rains.

The Congress leader claimed pre-monsoon preparedness was lacking despite crores of rupees being spent.

To this, assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said Mumbai had recorded 300 mm rainfall (overnight) and many MLAs and ministers were yet to reach the legislature complex.

"There is no quorum as well. I am adjourning the House till 1 pm," he said.

When the House reassembled, Narwekar said the legislature staffers need to return home and even several MLAs and ministers have not been able to come.

The high tide was at 1.27 pm, he informed.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Sindhudurg district recorded 216.5 mm rainfall (in 24 hours) and added that 374 persons have been rescued and shifted to safer places.

Raigad district has received 95.6 mm rain. In Mumbai, Colaba (in south Mumbai) recorded 93.8 mm rain and Santacruz (in western suburbs) 266.9 mm.

The Sion-Kurla railway track was under water, and there was flooding in Chunabhatti area, which affected the Harbour Line suburban services, he said.

The Central Line services were delayed and the operations on its fast line were affected due to flooding at Nahur.

The Mahalaxmi Express was halted at Ambernath, In Thane too, some long distance trains were terminated, Fadnavis said.

The Western Railway's suburban services was delayed by 15 minutes.

There is a forecast of heavy rains and an 'orange' alert has been issued in the coastal areas, he said.

In Mumbai, flooding occurs when there are heavy rains along with high tide, he said.

Wadettiwar demanded that the monsoon session be extended at least by a day. On July 12 also, there will be legislative work because of the council elections.

Ashish Shelar (BJP) said there was a high tide of 4.4 metres on Monday.

"We all were busy with elections and contractors responsible for the cleaning and desilting of drains had a field day," he said.

The waste removed from the drains has now gone back there due to heavy rains, Shelar said and demanded action against the contractors.

Later, Narwekar adjourned the House for the day.

The legislative council was also adjourned for the day by deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe.

"Due to heavy rains in various parts of the state as well as in Mumbai, several legislators and state officials could not reach Mumbai to attend the session," she said.

Gorhe also directed the state government to make a statement in the Upper House on Tuesday on the Worli hit-and-run incident.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Sachin Ahir earlier raised the issue in the House, demanding a statement from the state government.

A woman was fatally knocked down by a speeding BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area on Sunday when she was going on a two-wheeler with her husband.

Two persons, including a Shiv Sena leader from Palghar, have been arrested in connection with the incident. PTI MR ND GK