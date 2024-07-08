Rain impact: Schools in Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg closed

Mumbai: In view of the heavy showers in parts of Maharashtra, the state government declared a holiday on Monday for all schools in Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar made the announcement in the state legislative council here.

"Mumbai received rains last night. We have issued a notification in the morning declaring a holiday today for all the schools in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts," he said.

The movement of local trains on the Central Railway routes has also been affected, the minister said.

The local trains were running 30-40 minutes late. The situation will improve by afternoon, Kesarkar said in the House.