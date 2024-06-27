Rain in Delhi brings respite from heat, max temp drops to 35.4 degree celsius

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, bringing Delhiites a much-needed respite from the heat as temperature dropped to 35.4 degrees Celsius.

The national capital saw a drop of four degrees in maximum temperature from a high of 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi recorded 5.2 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am till 5.30 pm.

The relative humidity oscillated between 61 per cent and 84 per cent, according to an IMD bulletin.

Parts of Delhi recorded varying amounts of rainfall. Palam received 17.6 mm, Lodhi Colony recorded 9.6 mm, and Ridge received 6.2 mm.

The Met office has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds up to 25 to 35 kilometres per hour for Friday as the city will be on a “yellow” alert.

The IMD has four colour-coded warnings -- “green” (no action needed), “yellow” (watch and stay updated), “orange” (be prepared) and “red” (take action).

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has also predicted "heavy" to "very heavy" rainfall in Delhi over the weekend.