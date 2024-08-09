Rain in parts of city

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Rains lashed parts of the city on Friday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level was recorded as 85 per cent.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is expected to be recorded at 34 degrees Celsius.

The air quality continued to remain in the satisfactory category with a reading of 59.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor and 401 and 500 severe. PTI NSM DV DV