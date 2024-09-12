Rain in parts of Delhi leads to traffic snarls

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Traffic congestion was witnessed at several parts of the national capital, including east and west Delhi on Thursday due to waterlogging following rain in Delhi.

Parts of Delhi-NCR, including India Gate, Janpath Road, R K Puram, Kalindikunj, Gazipur, Indirapuram, Laxmi Nagar, Dwarka, Connaught Place, Noida, Safdarjung, Uttam Nagar, East of Kailash and Rohini witnessed light showers on Thursday morning.

Taking to social media platform X, police said that traffic was affected on Old Pankha Road in the carriageway from T point Uttam Nagar East Metro Station towards Pankha Road due to large pothole on the Road.

"Traffic is affected on GTK Road on both the carriageway from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur chowk and vice versa due to water logging near GTK Depot," Delhi Traffic Police wrote in a post on X.

In another post they said that traffic is affected on MB Road in the carriageway from Khanpur T Point towards Mehrauli and vice versa due to potholes and water logging.

Similar, potholes and waterlogging caused traffic jam on Rohtak Road.

On Najafgarh Road in the carriageway from Nawada towards Uttam Nagar due to ongoing work being carried out by Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) vehicular movement is affected, police said.

A commuter Rohit Tomar, an advocate said, "There was heavy jam near IHBAS hospital at Dilshad Garden. It took me half an hour more to reach Karkardooma Court for an important case hearing." Traffic congestion was also reported on the road near Britannia flyover and Punjabi Bagh in west Delhi and in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri flyover.

Another commuter Gaurav Kumar mentioned that the traffic was affected near Haiderpur and Rohini East metro station.