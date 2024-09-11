Rain in parts of Delhi leads to traffic snarls; 'Orange' alert issued for Thursday

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday leading to waterlogging and traffic jams, officials said.

The city's maximum temperature settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches below the season's average.

The weather department has issued an 'Orange' alert for Thursday.

The sky will be generally cloudy on Thursday and moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 30 and 23 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, an 'Orange' alert denotes preparing for likely power outages and potential disruptions to transport, rail, road, and air.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Wednesday was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 71 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT RHL