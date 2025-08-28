Rain in parts of Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 35.4 deg C

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, with the city recording a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above the season’s average.

The city began the day with a clear and sunny sky and received showers later in the afternoon. The Ridge weather station recorded 37.8 mm of rain, according to IMD data.

However, the city’s primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded no rainfall.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Safdarjung recorded 13.4 mm of rainfall, while Aya Nagar received 29.3 mm and the Ridge logged 9.8 mm, the data showed.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches below normal, according to the department.

The weather office has forecast rain and thunderstorms for Friday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 32 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality deteriorated and slipped into the “moderate” category after a gap, with the AQI recorded at 120 at 4 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.