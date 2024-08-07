Rain in parts of Delhi, more expected throughout the day: IMD

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi were lashed by rains on Wednesday morning, with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level was recorded at 92 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rains with thunderstorms during the day. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.