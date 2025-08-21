Rain in parts of Delhi on Thursday, max temp settles at 34.8 deg C

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Some parts of Delhi on Thursday received rain as the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The weather department has predicted more rain during the night hours.

The relative humidity was 68 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The IMD has also forecasted thunderstorm with rain on Friday.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the satisfactory category with a reading of 81 at 7 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI BM NB