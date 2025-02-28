Rain in parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) Parts of Punjab and Haryana received rains in the past 24 hours, causing a dip in temperatures in the two states, the weather office said on Friday.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received 10.9 mm of rain during this period, the Met department said.

In Punjab, Amritsar received 17.5 mm of rain, Ludhiana 5.8 mm, Patiala 7.2 mm, Bathinda 1 mm, Faridkot 6.1 mm, Gurdaspur 20.7 mm, Ferozepur 10.5 mm, Hoshiarpur 20.5 mm and Mohali 3 mm.

In Haryana, Ambala received 6.2 mm of rain, Hisar 2.8 mm, Karnal 4 mm and Rohtak received 0.6 mm of rain.

The minimum temperatures dropped up to three notches at many places in the two states, including in Chandigarh, when compared to Thursday's temperatures. PTI SUN SKY SKY