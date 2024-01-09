Rain in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Several parts of eastern Rajasthan recorded rainfall overnight, the weather office said on Tuesday.

Kota recorded 20 cm rainfall followed by 14 cm in Ladpura, 13 cm in Pipalda, 9 cm in Devgod, 8 cm each in Mangrol, Sawai Madhopur and Khandar, 6 cm each in Kishanganj and Anta, 4 cm in Chittorgarh and 3 cm in Sawai Madhopur tehsil on Monday night.

Jaisalmer and Sikar were recorded the coldest places with 7 and 7.2 degrees Celsius respectively on Tuesday morning.

Sirohi recorded 7.3 degrees followed by 7.7 degrees each in Barmer and Bikaner, 7.8 degrees each in Eranpura road, Sriganganagar and Phalodi. Jaipur recorded 11.9 degrees on Tuesday morning.

Dense fog was also recorded in some parts of the state.PTI AG DV DV