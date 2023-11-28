Rain in parts of Rajasthan, dip in mercury

Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Light to moderate rain was recorded in several parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, leading to a dip in mercury, according to the the meteorological department.

A circulation system will remain active over the state on Tuesday due to which light to moderate rain is likely to continue in Jaipur, Bharatpur division, and Shekhawati region, a MeT spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, Anta was the wettest in the state with a maximum rainfall of 13.5 mm, the MeT said.

Pilani was coldest in the state with a minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 11.7 degrees Celsius in Sirohi and 11.9 degrees Celsius in Churu.

According to the MeT spokesperson, there is a possibility of a cloudy sky and light rain in some areas of Bharatpur, Jaipur and Kota divisions of eastern Rajasthan for the next 3-4 days.

Churu, Hanumangarh and surrounding areas of Western Rajasthan could receive light rain on Wednesday and the weather would likely remain dry from November 29, the spokesperson said.

There is a possibility of dense fog at some places in the state for the next 2-3 days and the maximum temperature could drop four to six notches below the season's average, he added.

In Jaipur, light drizzle occurred on Tuesday morning, leading to a dip in temperature. PTI AG RPA