Rain in parts of Rajasthan; hailstorm likely in isolated places

Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday morning, with the weather office predicting hailstorm at isolated places.

Parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota and Ajmer divisions are likely to receive rain during the day.

The lowest minimum temperature during the period was recorded in Alwar at 4.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

The Met department said there is a possibility of hailstorm at isolated places.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the coming days, bringing relief from the prevailing cold wave conditions. PTI AG DV DV