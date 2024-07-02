Rain in parts of Rajasthan, more likely over next few days

Jaipur, Jul 2 (PTI) Light to moderate rain was recorded in parts of Rajasthan while some areas witnessed heavy rain, the meteorological centre here said on Tuesday.

Dungrana in Hanumangarh recorded 77 mm rainfall, the highest in the state, during the last 24 hours that ended at 8:30 am on Tuesday, meteorological centre spokesperson Radheshyam Sharma said.

During this period, Badi in Dholpur received 42 mm rainfall, Veja in Dungarpur 34 mm, Ramgarh Shekhawatan in Sikar 30 mm, Dhambola in Dungarpur 27 mm and Churu 29 mm. Various other places recorded rainfall between 1 and 17 mm.

From 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, Mount Abu recorded the highest rainfall of 7 mm in the state, followed by 5 mm in Churu and 1.5 mm in Anta in Baran, according to the spokesperson.

Sriganganagar was the hottest place in the state on Tuesday with a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius. Bikaner recorded a high of 41.7 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 41.1 degrees Celsius, Phalodi 40 degrees Celsius, Barmer 39.6 degrees Celsius and Jodhpur 38.2 degrees Celsius, Sharma said.

Other places in the state recorded maximum temperatures between 36.5 degrees Celsius and 27.6 degrees Celsius.

Last night, most places in the state recorded temperatures between 31.2 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius.

Sharma said rain activity will continue in some parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota and Udaipur divisions of eastern Rajasthan and heavy rain is likely at one or two places in the Bharatpur division in the coming days.

He said rain is likely in some parts of the Bikaner division of western Rajasthan in the next two-three days.

There is a possibility of light rain at sporadic places in Jodhpur division and border areas. The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in the remaining parts, the spokesperson said.